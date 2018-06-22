Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Drafted by Detroit

Thomas was drafted by the 76ers and then traded to Detroit, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Thomas joins the Pistons after being drafted and traded by the 76ers. He's coming off of a junior season at Creighton that saw him record 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while splashing in 41 percent of his threes. He'll provide backcourt depth for Detroit this year, looking to earn minutes behind Reggie Bullock, Luke Kennard, and Langston Galloway.