Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Drops 27 in G League
Thomas recorded 27 points (10-26 FG, 7-12 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in Friday's win over Northern Arizona.
Although he struggled with his shot overall, Thomas was dialed in from behind the arc and managed to convert over 50-percent of his takes from distance. His involvement with Grand Rapids is expected to be relatively limited as Thomas' presumably getting some additional in-game reps as part of his rehab from a foot injury that's kept him from the floor for the past three months. There's chance that he'll continue to play for Grand Rapids for another game or two, though a placement in Detroit could come quickly if he continues to play well.
