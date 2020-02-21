Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Expected to play in G League Friday
Thomas (foot) is expected to play in the G League on Friday and Sunday, then join the Pistons for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Thomas has been sidelined since October due to foot surgery, but he's gotten the all-clear to resume on-court action. Considering the Pistons have transitioned into a rebuild, Thomas could see some NBA action for the final stretch of the season.
