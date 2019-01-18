Thomas (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Heat.

Thomas was sidelined for Detroit's last contest due to lower-back soreness, but he appears on track to return Friday. Although it's good news that he's nearly healthy again, Thomas is putting up just 3.3 points in 10 contests so far this season, so he's not expected to be a key contributor off the bench even if he is cleared to play.

More News
Our Latest Stories