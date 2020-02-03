Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Eyeing late-week return
Thomas (foot) remains out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, though he's hopeful to return to action late in the week, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Thomas hasn't played since early November after requiring surgery to address a right foot injury. The second-year guard is apparently optimistic about his progress in recent days, suggesting his extended absence could soon be nearing an end. Based on his comments, Thomas can probably be ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns as well, leaving Friday's contest in Oklahoma City as the earliest date for his return.
