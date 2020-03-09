Thomas played 13 minutes off the bench and contributed six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one rebound Sunday in the Pistons' 96-84 loss to the Knicks.

After returning in late February from the left foot surgery that sidelined him for most of the season, Thomas has occupied a minor rotation role for the Pistons. He's seen the floor in five of the Pistons' last six games, topping out at 14 minutes. Thomas will likely be a prime candidate to lose out on playing time once the likes of Brandon Knight (knee) and Luke Kennard (knee) return to action.