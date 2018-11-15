Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Headed back to G League
Thomas was assigned to the G League on Thursday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Thomas, who was recalled from the G League on Monday, has appeared in just one game for the Pistons this season. Thomas will be available for the Drive's back-to-back set Friday and Saturday against the Windy City Bulls and Canton Charge.
