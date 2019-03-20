Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Heads to G League
The Pistons assigned Thomas to the G League's Grand Rapids Drive on Wednesday, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
He'll presumably suit up in each of the Drive's final three regular-season contests, set for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Thomas has suited up in nine G League contests this season, averaging 19.8 points (on 49.6 percent shooting from the field), 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 triples, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.
