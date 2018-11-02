Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Heads to Grand Rapids
Thomas was assigned to the G League on Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Thomas finds himself at the end of the Pistons' bench and that isn't likely to change as he'll almost certainly be splitting time between Detroit and Grand Rapids throughout the 2018-19 season.
