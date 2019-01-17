Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Late scratch Wednesday
Thomas was a late scratch in advance of Wednesday's 120-115 overtime victory over the Magic due to a sore lower back, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The rookie second-round pick had averaged only 10.3 minutes per game over the previous three contests, so his absence didn't prove too consequential. Thomas' next chance to play will come Friday against the Heat, but he's not a lock to be included in coach Dwane Casey's rotation even if healthy by that point.
