Thomas poured in 13 points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes Tuesday in the Pistons' 121-98 loss to the Bucks.

The playing time and each of the offensive numbers were career-best marks for Thomas, a second-round rookie out of Creighton who has appeared in just seven games for the Pistons this season. The blowout nature of the contest afforded Thomas some extra run, but so too did Stanley Johnson being unavailable with a left quadriceps contusion. Johnson is listed as questionable for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday in Memphis, potentially paving the way for Thomas to stick around in the rotation.