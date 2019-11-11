Thomas is listed as out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to a stress reaction in his right foot.

Thomas didn't appear in the Pistons' most recent game Friday in Indiana, but that was a result of a coach's decision, as he's not a regular member of the rotation. Considering that Thomas has logged all of six minutes this season, his absence Monday shouldn't have any impact on how coach Dwane Casey chooses to use his bench players.