Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Not playing Monday
Thomas is listed as out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to a stress reaction in his right foot.
Thomas didn't appear in the Pistons' most recent game Friday in Indiana, but that was a result of a coach's decision, as he's not a regular member of the rotation. Considering that Thomas has logged all of six minutes this season, his absence Monday shouldn't have any impact on how coach Dwane Casey chooses to use his bench players.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.