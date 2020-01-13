Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Not ready to play
Thomas (foot) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Though he's now two months removed from surgery on his right foot, Thomas doesn't appear close to playing, as the Pistons have yet to even upgrade him from "out" to "doubtful" on their injury report. The second-year guard isn't likely to be included in coach Dwane Casey's rotation once healthy.
