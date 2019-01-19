Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Off injury report
Thomas (back) is off the injury report for Friday's contest against the Kings.
A back injury has prevented Thomas from playing during the past two games, but he'll be available if needed Saturday. Still, he's been seeing mostly spot run and is averaging 3.3 points across 8.1 minutes on the season.
