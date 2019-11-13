Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Opts for surgery, out six weeks
Thomas underwent a surgical procedure on the fifth metatarsal of his right foot Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
Thomas suffered a stress reaction in his right foot earlier in the month and surgery was ultimately deemed necessary. He's appeared in just two games for the Pistons this season, so his absence won't have much of an effect on their rotation.
