Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Out again Saturday
Thomas (foot) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Thomas missed the front end of the back-to-back set Friday in Oklahoma City, so it's not a major surprise he's also sitting out Saturday. The 23-year-old hasn't seen game action since early November and has no set date for his return.
