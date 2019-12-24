Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Participating in light workouts
Thomas (foot) is not yet practicing but is participating in light workouts, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Thomas underwent right foot surgery in the middle of November after suffering a stress reaction, and it's possible that he may not be able to return right away when he gets re-evaluated. The 23-year-old has appeared in just two games for the Pistons this year, so it's possible that he may not see many minutes once he returns.
