Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Practices Tuesday
Thomas (foot) practiced Tuesday, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
It's clearly a good sign for Thomas, who has been out since Nov. 6 recovering from foot surgery. The second-year guard is reportedly on the brink of returning, and could eventually take the court soon after the All-Star break.
