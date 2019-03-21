Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Recalled from G League
Thomas has been recalled from the G League, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Thomas has bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G League all season. Across his past six NBA appearances, he's averaging 1.8 points and 1.0 rebound across 6.0 minutes.
