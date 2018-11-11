Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Recalled from G-League
Thomas has been recalled from the G-League for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Thomas has seen just four minutes of NBA action this season, so he is likely being called up to provide Detroit with some depth at the wing. He has bounced back and forth between the two leagues this season, and will likely go back down to continue to get some in-game action.
