Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Remains out Friday
Thomas (foot) was ruled out for Friday's game at Oklahoma City, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
It was reported Monday that Thomas was hopeful of returning to game action late in the week, but he won't be retaking the court Friday. The 23-year-old will have another chance to suit up Saturday versus the Knicks.
