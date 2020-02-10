Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Remains out Monday
Thomas (foot) will be held out of Monday's game against Charlotte, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Thomas hasn't played since Nov. 6 and doesn't appear to have a clear timeline for return. Until the team provides a more specific timetable, he'll continue to be assessed on a day-to-day basis.
