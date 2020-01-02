Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Remains out Thursday
Thomas (foot) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Thomas was recently cleared to resume light on-court work after undergoing right foot surgery Nov. 13, but the Pistons have yet to issue a target date for the second-year player's return to game action. Before getting hurt, Thomas wasn't a regular member of coach Dwane Casey's rotation, appearing in just two contests and logging six minutes in total.
