Thomas (foot) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Clippers.

Thomas was recently cleared to resume light on-court work after undergoing right foot surgery Nov. 13, but the Pistons have yet to issue a target date for the second-year player's return to game action. Before getting hurt, Thomas wasn't a regular member of coach Dwane Casey's rotation, appearing in just two contests and logging six minutes in total.

