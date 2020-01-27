Play

Thomas (foot) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Reports on Thomas' recovery from the right foot surgery he required in mid-November have been scarce, so he can probably be viewed as week-to-week rather than day-to-day until the Pistons say otherwise. Even if Thomas makes it back in action in February, he's unlikely to hold a regular role in Detroit's rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories