Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Remains sidelined
Thomas (foot) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Thomas underwent surgery Nov. 13 to address a stress reaction in his right foot and had been scheduled for a re-evaluation in early January. With the Pistons having yet to provide an update on Thomas' condition and no reports emerging that the second-year swingman has resumed practicing, it's probably safe to conclude that he's at least a couple more weeks away from playing.
