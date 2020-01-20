Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Ruled out Monday
Thomas (foot) won't play in Monday's tilt with Washington, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Thomas continues to rehab from right foot surgery and will miss his 35th consecutive game. His next opportunity to play comes Wednesday against Sacramento.
