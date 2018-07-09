Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Scores 12 in win
Thomas had 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-4 FT) in Monday's summer league win over the Pelicans.
The second-round pick got the start on the wing and played 23 minutes, the second-highest total on the team behind Henry Ellenson. Thomas had an efficient afternoon from the floor and added two assists, a rebound and a steal for good measure.
