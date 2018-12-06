Thomas totaled three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, and two assists in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 loss to the Bucks.

Thomas has appeared in just four games this season. However, the lopsided score and injury to Ish Smith (groin) prompted coach Dwane Casey to grant the rookie his first extended run. Even if Smith is ruled out for a while, it's unlikely that Thomas will suddenly become a regular part of the rotation.