The Pistons assigned Thomas to the G League's Grand Rapids Drive on Wednesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The rookie will be joined in Grand Rapids by big man Henry Ellenson after both went unused in the Pistons' 120-115 overtime loss to the Heat on Tuesday. Neither player has been included in coach Dwane Casey's rotation this season and that seems unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

More News
Our Latest Stories