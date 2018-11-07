Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Sent back to G League
The Pistons assigned Thomas to the G League's Grand Rapids Drive on Wednesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
The rookie will be joined in Grand Rapids by big man Henry Ellenson after both went unused in the Pistons' 120-115 overtime loss to the Heat on Tuesday. Neither player has been included in coach Dwane Casey's rotation this season and that seems unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.
More News
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.