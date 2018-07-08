Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Solid debut Saturday
Thomas collected 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Saturday's 73-70 summer league loss to the Grizzlies.
The 38th overall pick in this year's draft, Thomas put together a solid outing in his debut. Last year, during his junior campaign at Creighton, he averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. His 3-for-5 mark from three Saturday was on par with what we saw from him in college, as he drilled 41 percent of his looks from distance in 2017-18.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...