Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Solid debut Saturday

Thomas collected 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Saturday's 73-70 summer league loss to the Grizzlies.

The 38th overall pick in this year's draft, Thomas put together a solid outing in his debut. Last year, during his junior campaign at Creighton, he averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. His 3-for-5 mark from three Saturday was on par with what we saw from him in college, as he drilled 41 percent of his looks from distance in 2017-18.