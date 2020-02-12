Play

The Pistons have ruled Thomas (foot) out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Thomas was able to take part in practice Tuesday, but because he's been sidelined since early November while recovering from foot surgery, the Pistons apparently want him to get in more on-court work before he returns to game action. The second-year guard looks like he'll be ready to go shortly after the All-Star break.

