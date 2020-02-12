Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Won't play Wednesday
The Pistons have ruled Thomas (foot) out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Thomas was able to take part in practice Tuesday, but because he's been sidelined since early November while recovering from foot surgery, the Pistons apparently want him to get in more on-court work before he returns to game action. The second-year guard looks like he'll be ready to go shortly after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...