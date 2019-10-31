Thomas has not played a single minute this season after putting together a nice Summer League campaign.

Thomas had a 26-point game during the recent NBA Summer League, flashing his scoring potential. Unfortunately, that is yet to translate into real NBA value. The Pistons are not the deepest team in the league and there is a world in which Thomas gets a shot at showing what he can do on the floor. As of now, however, he is not worth rostering.

