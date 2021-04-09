Hayes posted 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 21 minutes in Thursday's 113-101 win over the Kings.

Thursday's win was all about Detroit's youth movement, as all three of their 2020 first-round picks showed their worth in the contest. Hayes has had the most difficult path to production of the talented group, as a hip injury kept him out of action for almost two months. He'll add to the traffic jam at guard on the depth chart, but with the team's emphasis on youth, he may climb through the ranks quickly.