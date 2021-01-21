Hayes (hip) won't require surgery and will be reevaluated in eight weeks after rest and rehabilitation, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old, who suffered the hip injury Jan. 4 against the Bucks, will be sidelined for the remainder of the first half of the 2020-21 campaign. The second half of the season is expected to begin in mid-March -- though the NBA hasn't officially set the schedule -- and Hayes' status should be updated as he progresses through the rehab process.