Hayes (hip) participated in Sunday's practice, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hayes was sidelined for Thursday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies due to right hip soreness, but he doesn't look like he'll be at risk of missing Detroit's regular-season opener Wednesday against the Magic. He'll likely serve as the first guard off the bench behind backcourt starters Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.