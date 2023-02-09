Hayes produced nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 113-85 loss to Cleveland.
Hayes entered the starting lineup Wednesday, leading the team in assists and steals while finishing one point short of surpassing the double-digit scoring mark. Hayes has tallied at least five points, five assists and two steals in two straight contests.
