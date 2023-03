Hayes finished with 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 loss to the Pacers. He also had five turnovers.

Hayes' usage was through the roof with Jaden Ivey (illness) inactive. His 13 dimes matched a season high, and he's averaged a strong 3.33 AST/TO ratio across his last five games. In total, Hayes is averaging 9.2 points, 8.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game over that span.