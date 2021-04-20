Hayes scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with nine assists, three rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

Hayes was in the starting lineup for his second consecutive game after sitting out on Saturday for rest. He topped 30 minutes for the first time in his career and delivered a career-high nine assists. That production was tempered slightly by his five turnovers, though it was still one of Hayes' best performances of his rookie campaign. The Pistons are likely to continue to play it safe with his workload, though when he takes the floor Hayes should have every opportunity to be productive.