The Pistons announced Tuesday that Hayes (hip) has been cleared for on-court basketball activities and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The team said that Hayes' right hip subluxation has shown a positive improvement, which is the reason he was cleared for "a phased progression towards his return to full-contact practice and game action." The 19-year-old rookie has been sidelined since Jan. 4 and his current timeline means his next evaluation will come in early April. While Hayes remains sidelined, Delon Wright, Dennis Smith (out due to COVID-19 protocols) and Saben Lee should continue to see increased workloads.