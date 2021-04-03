Hayes will come off the bench in his return Saturday against the Knicks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Saturday marks Hayes' first game since Jan. 4, so we shouldn't be surprised if his role is relatively limited. Once he's in the swing of things, he could end up starting.
More News
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Planning for Saturday return•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Cleared for on-court work•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: 'Progressing well' in recovery•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Avoids surgery, out eight weeks•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Out indefinitely with torn labrum•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Doubtful for Wednesday•