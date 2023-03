Hayes isn't starting Thursday's game against the Hornets, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hayes has been cleared to return from a two-game absence due to a left hand contusion but will come off the bench Thursday while Rodney McGruder remains in the starting lineup. Hayes has come off the bench in 19 appearances this season and has averaged 6.1 points and 4.1 assists in 21.1 minutes per game during those outings.