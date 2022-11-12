Hayes ended with 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 121-112 loss to New York.

Hayes didn't have his best shooting performance, but he managed to score in double digits for the second straight contest while also delivering solid numbers in other categories. Cade Cunningham didn't start due to a lower leg injury, and while Cory Joseph got the nod Friday, it wouldn't be shocking if Hayes gets the nod Saturday against the Celtics considering he outplayed Joseph in minutes -- Hayes logged 34 minutes off the bench and Joseph only played six minutes.