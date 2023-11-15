Hayes ended Tuesday's 126-120 loss to Atlanta with eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes.

Hayes combining for 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting over his last two games is indicative of the player who struggled to crack Detroit's rotation last year. However, the 22-year-old has reduced his turnovers significantly and is earning minutes through his defensive effort. Hayes continues to start and finds himself in a balanced timeshare with Jaden Ivey, although there could be mounting pressure in Detroit for Ivey to get more playing time.