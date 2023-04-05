Hayes ended with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and eight assists across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 loss to the Heat.
Hayes posted a team-high assist total while finishing Tuesday's game two dimes and three points short of a double-double performance. Hayes has recorded at least five points and five assists in 12 straight games.
