Hayes supplied four points (2-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt), one rebound, eight assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 126-108 loss to the Bulls.

Hayes was inefficient from the floor during Thursday's loss in Paris, but he remained productive as a distributor and racked up at least two steals for the sixth time in the last seven matchups. He's been held to single-digit scoring totals in four of his eight appearances since returning from a three-game absence, and he's averaged 13.3 points, 8.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 32.5 minutes per game during that time.