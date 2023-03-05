Hayes (hand) won't return to Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports.

As expected, Hayes will sit out the remainder of the contest after exiting late in the third quarter with a left hand injury. Hayes could be sent in for further tests on his hand, after which the Pistons will determine his status heading into a four-game week that begins Monday versus the Trail Blazers. Before exiting, Hayes produced five points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes.