Hayes posted 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and four steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 117-106 loss to the Hornets.

It's his first double-double since Dec. 26 and just his third of the season. Hayes has started seven straight games for Detroit, but the added responsibility hasn't helped improve his offensive game any, and over that stretch he's averaging 7.4 points, 6.7 assists, 2.9 boards and 1.4 steals while shooting a paltry 25.7 percent from the floor. Unless his shot improves significantly, the 21-year-old will only be of real interest in deep fantasy formats.