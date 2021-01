Hayes (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Bucks.

Hayes has been diagnosed with a strained right hip, and he's unlikely to be available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks. Considering he underwent an MRI to better diagnose the injury, we shouldn't be surprised if the rookie misses multiple games, since he was seemingly in considerable discomfort. Assuming he misses time, Delon Wright, Svi Mykhailiuk and Saddiq Bey could all see extra run.