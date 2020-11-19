Hayes was selected by the Pistons with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Hayes has played professionally overseas during the past three seasons, averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals last year with Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany. The 6-foot-5 lefty guard is primarily a playmaker who is great in the pick-and-roll. At 215 pounds, he can also use his size to outmuscle smaller defenders. The initial concern for Hayes will be his struggles from beyond the arc, as he shot only 29.4 percent last season. He's also not an elite athlete and isn't an especially strong defender. Still, Hayes should be expected to be a focal point of the Pistons' rebuild and should have plenty of opportunities on the court. It wouldn't be surprising if he saw near 30 minutes per game.