Hayes racked up 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 122-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

Hayes scored nine of his 13 points from beyond the arc and continued to showcase his passing skills. He's now drilled a three in each of his last five matchups, knocking down nine of his last 22 attempts from downtown. The 21-year-old is averaging 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists through 25 games this season.